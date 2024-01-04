Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Named Player Of The Month For Western Conference

Thursday, January 4th 2024, 3:17 pm

By: News 9


Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder’s guard, was named the Western Conference’s December Player of the Month.

According to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Gilgeous-Alexander started in 13 games throughout December. He averaged 31.9 points on 55.3 percent shooting from the field to go along with 6.6 assists, 5.4 rebounds, and a league-leading 3.08 steals in 35.2 minutes per game. Gilgeous-Alexander helped lead the Thunder to their 10-3 record in December.

The Thunder says that Gilgeous-Alexander is on track to join Michael Jordan with a 30-plus point average on at least 50 percent shooting and 2.5 steals in a season.
