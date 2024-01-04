Downtown OKC Has Events, Festivals And More To Look Forward To

Danielle Dodson with Downtown OKC joined News 9 on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about some of the events they have coming up.

Downtown OKC joined News 9 on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch this morning.

Danielle Dodson, with the Downtown OKC Coalition, was here to talk about some of the events they have coming up and some of the services they provide to the downtown area.

She said that many people don't realize that in addition to event planning, they provide essential services to downtown, such as their Downtown Green Team. They provide cleaning services and homeless outreach

As for events, here is a look at what they have coming up:

Jan. 15: Martin Luther King Jr. Parade - A parade downtown that comes down Walker Avenue and ends with a celebration at the Myriad Gardens.

Feb. 4: Downtown Ice Rink - The rink will close until next season.

Feb. 8: Chocolate Decadence Event - A tasting event that will benefit Historic Automobile Alley. It is a party with food and wine to sample; tickets are available now.

Feb. 19 - 23: 10 Buck Lunch Week- Over 20 downtown restaurants will have meals for $10 to encourage downtown residents and workers to try new things.

April 19: OKC Festival of Arts - A showcase of visual and performing arts that features artists from all over Oklahoma and the county.

April 28: OKC Memorial Marathon - The marathon is a tribute to those who were killed or affected by the Oklahoma City bombing that occurred on April 19, 1995. The marathon is held on the last Sunday of April each year, and it is a way for people to remember and honor the victims of the tragedy.

To view a full calendar of events such as happy hours, free yoga, and more, CLICK HERE.

For more information on Downtown OKC and any events or services they provide, visit their WEBSITE.