80-Year-Old Metro Woman Makes Pillows For Those Experiencing Homelessness

An 80-year-old woman is creating pillows for those experiencing homelessness. News 9's Mike Glover spoke with Mary Ann Elrod in today's Something Good.

At 80 years old, Mary Ann Elrod knew there was something more she needed to accomplish. So she found that purpose six months ago.

“I noticed that there were so many homeless people on the street, more so than ever, living under bridges,” said Mary Ann Elrod.

It was an image she couldn’t get out of her head. “It made my heart hurt to know that they had to live out on the street. Not much food. Not much water,” said Elrod. Elrod began taking water and food to the homeless. “Then I got to thinking, those people, they have to live on the street, and maybe just sleeping on the ground and had no pillows,” said Elrod.

For a person experiencing homelessness keeping a full-size pillow would be a challenge, but a smaller pillow would be a blessing. “I bought some new socks, men’s socks, and stuffed them with stuffing,” said Elrod.

The sock pillows were a little pricey, so she opted to go with more traditional materials, and the small pillows that easily fit into a backpack were a hit. “One lady even cried because she had a pillow, something for her head,” said Elrod. It takes her about twenty minutes to make one pillow. “But I have some wonderful friends that have volunteered to help me make the pillows,” said Elrod.

In just six months they have made and distributed over one thousand pillows to the homeless on the street and to the homeless veteran center. “There’s about maybe eight of us, and we’re just stuffing and sewing and having a good time,” said Elrod.

With every pillow given out comes a special message. “These little pamphlets tell them that yes they are special because God says so,” said Elrod. As they lay on the pillows the homeless get a chance to feel Elrod’s heart. “That’s the main reason I make pillows is because I want them to know that they are special,” said Elrod.

Elrod and the others pay for everything on their own if you’d like to help their efforts, visit their GoFundMe page:

https://gofund.me/2a946ee4