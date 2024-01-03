Mother Of Athena Brownfield Waives Preliminary Hearing, Faces 2 Counts Of Child Neglect

Jasmin Brownfield, the biological mother of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, who was reported missing and later found dead last year, has waived her preliminary hearing. She will still face two counts of child neglect.

By: News 9

She was expected to appear in court on Wednesday. The case will remain active, and the charges still stand despite there being no hearing.

In January of 2023, 4-year-old Athena was reported missing in Cyril.

Athena's disappearance sparked a statewide search and drew attention from people across the country.

Her body was later found in a shallow grave in Rush Springs.

A probable cause affidavit says in April of 2021 Jasmin Brownfield left Athena and her five-year-old sister in the care of Ivon and Alysia Adams.

Prosecutors say she admitted to having mental health issues and told investigators she did not think she could care for the children.

Court documents say she did not communicate with the Adams to see how her daughters were doing or provide them with any money.

Jasmin Brownfield and the Adams are all facing criminal charges in connection with Athena's disappearance and death.

Ivon Adams is charged with second-degree murder and child neglect.

He was initially charged with first-degree murder after prosecutors said Alyisa Adams lied, claiming Ivon beat Athena.

However, an autopsy report showed Athena died from malnutrition, not from being physically assaulted.

Prosecutors have since charged Alysia Adams with first-degree murder or second-degree murder, which will be up to a jury.

Alysia Adams is also charged with obstructing an officer because the district attorney says she misled investigators and child neglect.

Both are expected to be arraigned next month, on Feb. 21, on the new charges.