Oklahoma City Thunder Ranked No. 2 In NBA Power Rankings, Host No.1 Boston Celtics

The top two teams in the latest NBA Power Rankings will face off Tuesday night at the Paycom Center.

Oklahoma City Thunder Ranked No. 2 In NBA Power Rankings To Host No. 1Boston Celtics

The red-hot Oklahoma City Thunder are hosting the top seed in the Eastern Conference on Tuesday night, the Boston Celtics.

OKC is ranked second in the Western Conference and has already defeated the other top three seeds in the West this season.

The matchup pits the top two teams in the latest power rankings against each other.

The Athletic and NBA.com both have the Celtics and Thunder ranked first and second.

Thunder star SGA was named the Western Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday ahead of the matchup.

Boston Celtics (26-6, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (22-9, second in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston will attempt to build upon its six-game win streak with a victory over Oklahoma City.

The Thunder are 13-5 on their home court. Oklahoma City is eighth in the Western Conference with 26.2 assists per game led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 6.3.

The Celtics are 10-6 in road games. Boston is the NBA leader averaging 16.1 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.4% from deep. Jayson Tatum leads the team averaging 3.0 makes while shooting 34.6% from 3-point range.

The Thunder average 13.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer make per game than the Celtics give up (14.0). The Celtics average 16.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 13.8 per game the Thunder allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 2.6 steals for the Thunder. Chet Holmgren is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Jaylen Brown is scoring 23.0 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Celtics. Derrick White is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 8-2, averaging 124.6 points, 40.9 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 7.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points per game.

Celtics: 9-1, averaging 128.1 points, 48.5 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: None listed.

Celtics: Jrue Holiday: out (elbow).

