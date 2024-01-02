Fire Extinguished On University Of Oklahoma Campus

A fire was found at the University of Oklahoma this morning, according to the Norman Fire Department.

By: News 9

The department says a tar kettle was on fire outside of one of the buildings. It has since been put out. The tar kettle is still smoking, but the fire department says this is due to the temperature and nature of what was on fire.

The Norman Fire Department says there were no injuries.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.