The Declutter Queen has some advice on how to clean and tidy up after the holidays.

Advice On Tidying Up After The Holidays From The Declutter Queen

Putting away Christmas decorations can be exhausting and overwhelming. The Declutter Queen has some advice on how to clean and tidy up after the holidays.

Some of her major hacks include:

Ornament boxes which can be found at major retailers Using an under the bed shoe storage container to store wrapping supplies Keeping those old cardboard boxes to neatly store lights Using zip ties to wrap up outdoor lights Placing a QR code sticker on your boxes. The app used by the Declutter Queen is called Smart Labels and the QR code stickers can be ordered on Amazon.

If you could use some extra help or a head start, reach out to the Declutter Queen on Facebook, join her Facebook group, follow her on Instagram or visit her website. She posts lots of helpful advice!