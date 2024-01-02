Mobile Library Aims To Spread A Love For Reading

Seas The Day works to ensure all students have access to books, tutoring and STEM education to better prepare them for the future.

Seas The Day, a local mobile library, joined News 9 this morning on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch.

Seas The Day works to ensure all students have access to books, tutoring and STEM education to better prepare them for the future. The mobile library primarily serves low-income areas across the metro.

“We travel across the metro to daycares and schools and community centers and apartment complexes,” program director of Seas the Day Mobile Library Carlesia Thompson said. “We want to bring a fun twist on education to these low income students and these low income families. So we do a lot of science experiments and field trips and reading and tutoring and homework help.”

Thompson and her family were impacted by a mobile library when they were young.

“So the mobile library that helped us as kids is what started our love for reading,” Thompson said. “As for me and my siblings, we grew up low-income as well. So giving these kids a different world to escape into is just something amazing. To hear children talk about their favorite books and then finding their love for reading and finding their love for telling stories. It's amazing.”

The mobile library is reaching kids who may not find a love for reading another way.

“There is a little girl in one of the apartment complexes we go to. She takes care of her elderly grandmother. To see her excited to know when we're coming to the apartments, when she's the first person on the bus, the last person off,” Thompson said. “She pulled my sister to the side and let her know like you guys have changed me basically. She's doing better in school. She's becoming more social, it's more than just learning and teaching.”

