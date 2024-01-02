Oklahoma City Museum Of Art Features One-Of-A-Kind Glass Exhibit

For a limited time, The Oklahoma City Museum of Art has one of the most impressive art exhibits you’ll ever see, and it’s all made of glass.

“The Oklahoma Museum of Art is really the original art museum in Oklahoma City,” said Dr. Michael Anderson CEO of the Art Museum.

The museum opened in 1945 and relocated downtown in 2002.

“We do our own exhibitions but then we do travel exhibitions like the one that we have here today Preston Singletary’s Raven and the Box of Daylight,” said Anderson.

Preston Singletary is a native American Tlingit artist from Seattle whose work is sought after all over the world.

“What he did is incorporate traditional Tlingit techniques into glass, He was really the first artist to do that,” said Anderson.

His work is on display at the Oklahoma City Museum of Art, each display telling a story of how Raven brought light into the world.

“So, the Raven starts out as a white bird, it’s transformed into human form and then becomes the black raven at the end of the story,” said Anderson.

Each piece is creatively done that even up close it is really hard to conceive that it is all glass.

“We have all these different glass objects, we have different bowls, and we have combs, and there are all types of objects of a wide variety here that are presented as part of the clan house wealth,” said Anderson.

Each room is complete with video, sound, music and storytelling panels.

“This section that we’re in tells this part of the story beautifully through these boxes that are again created out of glass but then are lit within,” said Anderson.

Three boxes, one representing the stars, one representing the sun, and one representing the moon,

“It’s so unique and it’s something that pictures don’t do it justice,” said Anderson.

The highlight for many guests is the room referred to by a younger visitor as the room of people.

“We see these different busts, glass sculptures again, sand carved, in front of this video projection, illustrating the world drenched in daylight,” said Anderson.

This is just one of the exhibits on display at the Oklahoma City Museum of Art, but it is one they are definitely excited to have here.

“I’ve told people, this one surprised me in a positive way, more than almost any other exhibition that we’ve done at the museum,” said Anderson.

The exhibit will be on display through April 28th and it’s very unlikely to ever return. For more information, ticket information and museum times visit their website HERE.