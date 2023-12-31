Jalon Moore scored 21 points and No. 12 Oklahoma concluded its nonconference schedule with a 72-56 win over Monmouth on Sunday.

No. 12 Oklahoma Closes Out Nonconference Play With A 72-56 Win Over Monmouth

Jalon Moore scored 21 points and No. 12 Oklahoma concluded its nonconference schedule with a 72-56 win over Monmouth on Sunday.

Otega Owen scored 13 points, Javian McCollum added 11 and Milos Uzan had 10 for the Sooners (12-1), who shot 48.2% from the field after a slow start.

OU hosts Iowa State on Saturday to open Big 12 Conference play for the final time before moving to the Southeastern Conference next season.

Oklahoma faced Monmouth, a member Coastal Athletic Association, for the first time.

Jack Collins led Monmouth (7-6) with 14 points and Nakita Konstantynovskyi, a transfer from Tulsa, added 11 points. The Hawks shot 36.2% from the field and were held without a field goal for the game’s final 5:10.

Monmouth hadn’t played since defeating Manhattan on Dec. 21.

Both teams shot poorly during a low-scoring first half. Oklahoma, which shot 38%, trailed 25-23 with 2:02 left, prompting a timeout.

The Sooners finished with a flurry after that, getting consecutive 3-pointers from Uzan, McCollum and Oweh to take a 32-28 lead at the break.

OU extended the lead to 36-28 early in the second half before going cold and being held scoreless for four minutes.

During that stretch, Monmouth went on a 14-5 run to take a 42-41 lead on a dunk by Jaret Valencia at the 13:08 mark.

Oklahoma responded in a big way, outscoring the Hawks 22-4 over the next eight minutes. The run was punctuated by two dunks and a 3-pointer by Moore, putting OU ahead 63-46 with six minutes to go.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma: Hosts Iowa State on Saturday to open Big 12 Conference play.

Monmouth: Hosts Towson on Saturday.

