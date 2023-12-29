OKC Thunder On The Road In Denver To Play The Nuggets

Friday, December 29th 2023, 5:31 pm
The OKC Thunder are coming off a 4-1 homestand, and are back on the road tonight. OKC will play Denver for the third time this season. So far, each team has won on the opposing team's home floor. The Nuggets will be motivated.
Just 12 days ago Thunder Down one with seconds remaining in the game. Shai Gilgeous- Alexander stunned the Nuggets with that game-winning shot. So rest assured the Thunder are playing a team tonight that will be extremely motivated. They are 9-1in the last 10 games. We're talking about the Nuggets, that one blemish was against the Thunder less than two weeks ago.
“We got to play at our best that's for sure. You know, they're the champions from last year. Obviously, it's going to be a tougher game because you know, the Shai shot, they're probably still still remembering that and they're gonna come out aggressive for sure. And we just got to be ready to be the more physical and more aggressive team,” said Thunder forward Davis Bertans.
