'He Was So Caring:' Loved Ones Remember Man Killed In Christmas Day Crash

Family and loved ones remember the light Mason Eugene Jones brought to their lives, after losing him in a crash on Christmas.

A man who died in a crash on Christmas morning just days after his engagement is being remembered for his smile, his heart, and his giving nature.

On Monday, 23-year-old Mason Eugene Jones, of Del City, was parked on the shoulder of H. E. Baily Turnpike in Chickasha because his car was having mechanical issues, said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. But just after 11 a.m., 85-year-old Janice Bell, of Lawton, went off the road and crashed her SUV into the back of Jones' car, killing him, according to OHP. Bell had internal injuries in her torso and was stable at the last check.

News 9 contacted the District Attorney's Office on Thursday to see if charges will be pursued against Bell. But as of Thursday evening, News 9 had not heard back.

Just two days before his death, Jones asked his fiancé, Joey Monetathchi, to marry him after they looked at Christmas lights in Yukon. "This is without a doubt the hardest thing I've ever gone through," said Monetathchi. "I didn't want to even imagine living without him and now, that's my reality."

Monetathchi remembered Jones as someone he could confide in. "He was so caring," said Monetathchi. "He never ever - he hated seeing me when I wasn't smiling and he would always do little silly, goofy gestures to make me smile."

Jones grew up in California before moving to Oklahoma, his family said. He graduated from Checotah High School in 2019 and recently got a job in Oklahoma City.

Debra Smith, who is the best friend of Jones' mom and is considered his aunt, agreed with Monetathchi that Jones was always making people happy. "If he could make you smile, it'd make his smile bigger," Smith said.

That smile persisted despite early health struggles. Jones was born with club feet and malformed ankles, according to his sister, Tabitha. Doctors did not believe he would ever walk. But after multiple surgeries and wearing leg braces, Jones learned to walk normally. "When he was little, his heart was bigger than his body. He was such a tiny boy!" Smith said. "You were taken too soon. Like I said, he was just starting a really good life. He was engaged. They were getting a house. They were moving in together."

Marty Adams, who grew up with Jones' father and is considered Jones' uncle, called the young man a " ray of sunshine." When Jones was young, he helped Adams build decks as a summer job. "I was teaching carpentry skills. You know, I'm a carpenter. And all my old customers heard about (the crash) and they just can't believe it," said Adams. "I mean, he touched so many people. I can't give you a number on it."

Kimi Snyder, one of Jones' close friends, called Jones "a beacon of light" who lit up the room. "He was the kind of friend who would zip your dress up, catch your hair in the zipper on accident, and apologize while laughing," Snyder told News 9. "He loved big and he loved hard. He did anything for anyone and had the biggest heart I’ve ever seen in a man."

Another close friend of Jones, Colvin Standridge, said they were like brothers. "You had such an amazing talent for seeing the absolute best in everyone you met and helping them through the worst at the same time," Standridge said. "You stood by me in the worst of times as much as you did in the best of times, and you did that with everyone you loved."

Jones' middle name, Eugene, is named after his uncle, Charles "Bubba" Eugene Brogdon, who died in a collision 25 years ago, his family said.

Jones is survived by two sisters, a brother, his parents, and his stepparents, among others. Many family members and friends are traveling from other states to Checotah for Jones' funeral. To help cover travel and funeral expenses, his family created a GoFundMe page. Click here to contribute.