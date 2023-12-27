Woman Shot In Own Apartment In Central OKC

A woman has been shot while in her apartment Tuesday evening, Oklahoma City police said.

By: News 9

The woman was standing in her apartment, located on Heyman Street near Westwood Boulevard and Southwest 15th Steet, before being shot and transported to a hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

A suspect is unidentified and it is unknown if any arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.