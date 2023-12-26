Arrest Made After Stolen Vehicle Chase Ends With Crash Near Maysville

A man is in custody after a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle on Christmas Day.

By: News 9

A man is in custody after a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle on Christmas Day.

Police say they received a possible prowler call in Goldsby around 4 a.m. Monday morning. When officers arrived on the scene they found a vehicle and a man matching the suspect's description. The suspect took off when officers approached.

Police later identified the suspect as Devin Yandell, 24. Yandell led police on a 25-mile chase that ended at the Washita River near Maysville. Police say stop sticks were deployed to stop the vehicle, and the suspect then ran into the woods.

Several hours later, police reported Yandell was in custody.

Yandell was arrested for the same thing in 2017 after leading Oklahoma City Police on a chase in a stolen vehicle.

Related Story: OKC Police: Teen Arrested After Chase