Fairview Issues 72-Hour Boil Water Order

The City of Fairview and the Fairview Utilities Authority have issued an emergency boil water order for at least 72 hours.

Monday, December 25th 2023, 8:02 am

By: News 9


The City of Fairview and the Fairview Utilities Authority have issued an emergency boil water order for at least 72 hours.

They say there has been a main water line break that they have repaired but have not sent water to yet.

They are also asking that homes open all faucets to help remove the air from the system.


