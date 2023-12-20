9 Days Of Christmas: Focus On Home

It's the 7th day of our 9 Days of Christmas, and this time News 9 saw the magic that Focus On Home provides for those in need.

By: News 9

Groups all across the metro are constantly helping the community -- and we're lending them a hand in our 9 Days of Christmas

On the 7th day, News 9 met the group helping to create homes for deserving families – not just for the holidays but forever.

News 9 visited the Focus On Home warehouse, to see where the magic happens. Then, the team visited a home and saw the complete transformation.

A company that focuses on helping families focus on what's important this holiday season, and provide a safe space to land. A miracle for families in need.

For more information visit: https://focusonhome.org/