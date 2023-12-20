Lacie's Christmas Memories

News 9 anchors are sharing some of their favorite Christmas memories throughout December. Lacie Lowry shared a memory of when her Dad surprised her with a gift, which reminded him of when she was a kid.

By: News 9

News 9 anchors are sharing some of their favorite Christmas memories throughout the month of December.

Lacie Lowry said her favorite Christmas memory is when her Dad surprised her with a gift she saw when they were shopping for her mom. Her reaction to the gift caused her Dad to get emotional and she said it helped remind her what Christmas time is all about, sharing happiness with family.