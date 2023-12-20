Future Sooner Xavier Robinson was named MaxPrep's player of the year for Oklahoma.

Carl Albert's Xavier Robinson Named MaxPreps Player Of The Year For Oklahoma

For the second season in a row, Carl Albert's running back and OU commit Xavier Robinson is the MaxPreps Player of the Year for Oklahoma.

The 6-foot 2-inch, 220-pound bruiser rushed for over 1700 yards and 39 touchdowns this season, helping the Titans repeat as State Champions.

Fellow OU commit David Stone was named a MaxPreps All-American.

