Carl Albert's Xavier Robinson Named MaxPreps Player Of The Year For Oklahoma

Future Sooner Xavier Robinson was named MaxPrep's player of the year for Oklahoma.

Tuesday, December 19th 2023, 6:25 pm

By: News 9


For the second season in a row, Carl Albert's running back and OU commit Xavier Robinson is the MaxPreps Player of the Year for Oklahoma. 

The 6-foot 2-inch, 220-pound bruiser rushed for over 1700 yards and 39 touchdowns this season, helping the Titans repeat as State Champions. 

Fellow OU commit David Stone was named a MaxPreps All-American.

Robinson shared this to his social media in response:
