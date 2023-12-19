7-Year-Old Killed In Grady County Crash; Driver, 2 Other Children Injured

According to OHP, a 7-year-old died in the crash while the driver 53-year-old Jera Smith of Verden is in critical condition.

By: News 9

A deadly single-car crash in Grady County is under investigation by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened just southwest of Pocasset around 6:20 p.m. on Monday. According to OHP, a 7-year-old died in the crash while the driver 53-year-old Jera Smith of Verden was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. Two other children, ages 5 and 10, were also in the car at the time but both are expected to be okay.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that Jera Smith had died in the crash. This was an error made by the News 9 team while transcribing the report.