Shawnee Passes 'No Sit No Lie' Ordinance To Keep People Off Sidewalks

On December 18, the "No Sit No Lie" ordinance was approved by the city council in a 6-1 vote.

The ordinance fines people $10 for sitting, lying down, sleeping, or blocking the downtown sidewalks. It gives exceptions to those involved in a public event, using public seating, waiting in line, or having a medical emergency. The city of Shawnee said this ordinance promotes family-friendly public areas, supports tourism, and maintains an inviting environment. At last night's meeting, some residents argued that it criminalizes homelessness.

"It's deeply disturbing and lacks humanity," said Shawnee resident Ben Parker.

This comes after an ordinance went into effect last month fining people for feeding the homeless without a permit.

"Anybody can get down on their luck just like the tornado that hit Shawnee it could put each and every one of you out on the street," said Shawnee resident Floyd Thompson.

Shawnee’s City Manager said officials are actively working on solutions for people who are homeless.

"City staff are continuing to work towards the establishment of an emergency shelter site for individuals without housing," said City Manager Andrea Weckmueller-Behringer.

The "No Sit No Lie" ordinance goes into effect on January 17, 2024.