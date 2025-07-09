Oklahoma Co. District Attorney advocates for gun safety amid accidental shooting death

The Oklahoma County District Attorney's office urges gun safety following the tragic accidental shooting death of a three-year-old.

By: Allyson Luckie

The Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office is issuing reminders to gun owners after a three-year-old is accidentally shot and killed.

In a post to social media, the office says the shooting “was 100% preventable.”

A police investigation revealed the gun was left unsecured on a bed when the shooting happened.

Data shows firearms are the leading cause of death for children in the United States.

The CDC says more than 2,500 kids aged 1 to 17 died from guns in 2023.

The District Attorney’s Office says to use a gun lock or safe if you have a gun, and not to leave guns where kids can find them.