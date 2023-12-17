Your Vote Counts: Potential Pay Raise For State Employees

A pay raise may be on the horizon for state government employees.

By: Scott Mitchell

In today's Your Vote Counts, Political analyst Scott Mitchell is joined by Rep. Jon Echols (R-90th District) and Rep. Jason Dunnington (D-88th District) to discuss the latest in Oklahoma politics including legislation to increase pay for state employees and Oklahoma City's latest vote on a new arena.