Your Vote Counts: Potential Pay Raise For State Employees

Sunday, December 17th 2023, 9:08 am
A pay raise may be on the horizon for state government employees.
In today's Your Vote Counts, Political analyst Scott Mitchell is joined by Rep. Jon Echols (R-90th District) and Rep. Jason Dunnington (D-88th District) to discuss the latest in Oklahoma politics including legislation to increase pay for state employees and Oklahoma City's latest vote on a new arena.
