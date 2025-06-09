Kai Cenat, Chris Paul, Creed Humphrey among stars spotted at Game 2 in OKC

A star-studded crowd, including Shaq, Chris Paul, and John Calipari, packed Paycom Center as the Thunder defeated the Pacers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, setting the stage for a pivotal Game 3 in Indianapolis.

By: Anna Denison

Thunder fans packed Paycom Center for Game 2 of the NBA Finals, but it wasn’t just the on-court action that had people buzzing; several well-known stars were seen watching the game.

Among the big names spotted Sunday night was Oklahoma native and Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey.

Streaming star Kai Cenat, who boasts millions of followers across platforms, also made an appearance. He was seen talking to several Thunder players after the game.

Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal was also in the building, drawing plenty of attention as he sat courtside amongst Thunder fans.

Veteran NBA guard Chris Paul, who played two seasons in Oklahoma City, returned to support the Finals atmosphere. He was seen sitting courtside with his son, Chris Paul II.

ESPN’s NBA broadcast crew brought additional star power, with Stephen A. Smith and Kendrick Perkins anchoring coverage from the arena. Perkins, a former Thunder big man, has maintained a strong connection to the franchise.

University of Arkansas head coach John Calipari met with Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander before tipoff. Calipari, who coached SGA during his lone season at Kentucky.

ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt was also in attendance, anchoring coverage and hosting players post-game.

The Thunder’s star-studded crowd had plenty to cheer about as Oklahoma City took down the Pacers in Game 2, and with the series tied, all eyes now turn to Game 3 as the Finals shift to Indianapolis.