Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee Comments On New OKC Arena

Oklahoma City has not announced concrete plans for the new arena, but they have assured fans it will be bigger and better.

By: News 9

The Thunder will be staying in OKC through 2050, after residents approved the $900 million proposal, almost entirely paid for through a six year extension of the MAPS penny sales tax. News 9’s Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee says that the current Paycom Center is not in the top tier, compared to the other 30 NBA arenas.

“Well, it's not in the top 10. It's not in the top 15. It's with the improvements they made in the offseason with better seating, and a bigger video board, that certainly helped,” McGehee said. “But I would say it's somewhere in the mid 20s.”

McGeehee says more food options, or even nearby restaurants, would be good for the new arena.

“I would copy what Detroit did with the home of the Red Wings, and now the Pistons have restaurants and bars inside the arena,” McGehee said. “And also in Washington, DC downtown for the Wizards. They also have bars and restaurants that are not inside the arena, but just right outside the door as well.”

