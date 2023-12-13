Executive Order Signed, Cutting Down Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Programs In Colleges

Stitt says no colleges should be using state resources for things like mandated training based on race or ethnicity, disclosure of pronouns, or any preferential treatment based on race or ethnicity.

The governor announced Wednesday he is mandating colleges take a closer look at their diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, programs, to cut down on spending. Stitt says those taxpayer and tuition dollars should be going towards educating the next generation, not funding the salaries of DEI officers.

Related: Reaction Pours In To Okla. Governor's DEI Order

“We want to make sure we don't lie to the next generation. You're gonna have to work hard, life is not always fair,” said Governor Kevin Stitt. “With my executive order we're gonna take politics out of education and let's just go help kids.”

An executive order signed by Governor Stitt requires colleges to review their DEI programs to “eliminate non-critical personnel.” Stitt says no colleges should be using state resources for things like mandated training based on race or ethnicity, disclosure of pronouns, or any preferential treatment based on race or ethnicity.

“We need to stop sending six-figure salaries to DEI staff and more on preparing students to get that job and to have a successful career,” said Stitt.

The biggest public colleges in the state say they’re reviewing the executive order.

The University of Oklahoma sent a statement saying they’re disappointed with Stitt's order, adding they “remain committed to ensuring an education from the University of Oklahoma remains accessible and available to all students.”

Oklahoma State University said in a statement they will continue to “cultivate a welcoming environment for all students, faculty and staff.”

“We want every kid who graduates from OU or Oklahoma State or our regional colleges ready for that workforce as well,” said Stitt.

Democratic lawmakers from Norman and Stillwater criticized the governor’s move.

Sen. Mary Boren (D-Norman) said in a statement, “Governor Kevin Stitt's claim that ‘Oklahoma is open for business’ cannot be taken seriously by banning future business leaders from learning about diversity, equity, and inclusion on college campuses.”

“I think we're doing a disservice to the next generation or to anybody to say there's such things for equal outcomes. There's no such thing as equal outcomes but we want equal opportunities for everyone,” said Stitt.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters has also pushed to eliminate DEI altogether in the state, and has been calling for a review of all DEI spending since January.

Walters said in a statement today, “Governor Stitt is right to take a strong step to protect Oklahomans from these discriminatory programs.”

“Let's do what's best for our students and get them ready for the workforce,” said Stitt.

Stitt is requesting all colleges in the state report their DEI spending to him and the legislature by May 2024.

The executive order specifically outlines that “state agencies and institutes for higher education to initiate a review of DEI positions, departments, activities, procedures, and programs to eliminate and dismiss non-critical personnel. State agencies and institutions for higher education shall not utilize state funds, property, or resources to:

Grant or support diversity, equity, and inclusion positions, departments, activities, procedures, or programs to the extent they grant preferential treatment based on one person’s particular race, color, sex, ethnicity, or national origin over another’s; mandate any person to participate in, listen to, or receive any education, training, activities, procedures, or programming to the extent such education, training, activity, or procedure grants preferences based on one person’s particular race, color, sex, ethnicity, or national origin over another’s; mandate any person swear, certify, or agree to any loyalty oath that favors or prefers one particular race, color, sex, ethnicity, or national origin over another; mandate any person to certify or declare agreement with, recognition of, or adherence to, any particular political, philosophical, religious, or other ideological viewpoint; mandate any applicant for employment provide a diversity, equity, and inclusion statement or give any applicant for employment preferential consideration based on the provision of such a diversity, equity, and inclusion statement; or mandate any person to disclose their pronouns.”

Full statements from democratic lawmakers:

“Governor Kevin Stitt’s claim that ‘Oklahoma is open for business’ cannot be taken seriously by banning future business leaders from learning about diversity, equity, and inclusion on college campuses – and that is his goal. But every successful entrepreneur and Fortune 500 corporation has invested significant resources in recruiting and retaining the most qualified, diverse and inclusive pool of employees. The governor’s ban is a threat to every economic development strategy in Oklahoma and undermines the employability of business majors throughout Oklahoma. DEI is a mainstream way to learn how to strengthen our universities, economy, and preserve our democracy.” - Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman

“This executive order is a clear sign that Governor Stitt has submitted to State Superintendent Ryan Walters’s agenda to attack public education and expel public education students from this state. This is an attack on support for first-generation students, students with disabilities, students who are veterans, international students, not to mention our countless students who are racially, culturally, religiously, and economically diverse. The governor may speak on behalf of the executive branch, but he doesn’t speak on behalf of the thousands of students served by programs and universities that value them for who they are.” - Rep. Jared Deck, D-Norman

“There is no executive order, no legislation, no political catchphrase, that can stop actual diversity. Nothing can stop it. Trying to swindle college kids out of their opportunity to interact with and understand that diversity is absurd and futile. Additionally, this action will have a negative impact on faculty and staff at our universities but also on students with disabilities, international students, veterans, and so many others who rely on these services to support their education. As state leaders we should be invested in preparing our students for the realities of the workplace they’ll one day join, not using them to score some cheap political points with a handful of extremists.” - Rep. Annie Menz, D-Norman

“Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion policies are put in place to deter discrimination of marginalized communities. The fact that the governor sees this in reverse further illustrates the fact that he's not experienced true discrimination. We need to let our universities lead the way and work towards better educating all students.” – Rep. Trish Ranson, D-Stillwater

“Governor Stitt seems to only listen to his far-right base when he attacks equity, which means being fair and impartial; inclusion, meaning giving equal access to resources for people who might otherwise be left out; and diversity, which means people from different social and ethnic backgrounds, different genders, sexual orientations, etc. I wonder if he even cares that this wrong-headed executive order will have a chilling effect on the Oklahoma economy. Corporations looking to invest in Oklahoma will continue to pass us over for more forward-thinking and innovative states which respect the diverse world in which we all live.” - Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman

Full statement from OSU:

“We are in the process of reviewing the executive order to ensure we meet our legal obligations while continuing to cultivate a welcoming environment for all students, faculty and staff.”

Full statement from OU:

“The University of Oklahoma is flourishing as the state’s public flagship university. While many universities across the country are struggling, we have a record number of students on all our campuses, we are growing our state’s economy, bringing to market new research and technologies through renowned faculty, and substantively bettering the lives of every single Oklahoman.

These accomplishments and positive impact to the state would not be possible without the underlying values that serve as a constant north star for our university: access and opportunity for all of those with the talent and work ethic to succeed; being a place of belonging for all who attend; dedication to free speech and inquiry; and civility in our treatment of each other.

These principles transcend political ideology, and in them, we are unwavering.

We are disappointed that today’s executive order reaches into college campuses across Oklahoma and eliminates offices of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. While we are obligated to comply, the University of Oklahoma will always remain committed to its core principles that make OU a place of belonging where the American Dream is available to all. We know, too, that our students, university community, and the citizens of Oklahoma also are resolute in their commitment to these values.

We remain committed to ensuring an education from the University of Oklahoma remains accessible and available to all students and will continue to work to recruit and retain a workforce of the most talented and qualified minds that are representative of our state. The citizens of Oklahoma deserve nothing less.”

Full statement from State Superintendent Walters: “DEI rightfully should be known as discrimination, exclusion, and indoctrination. It does not represent American values,” said Walters. “Governor Stitt is right for taking a strong step to protect Oklahomans from these discriminatory programs. We must not distort important historical events that push liberal indoctrination, and our curriculum must not teach identity politics.”