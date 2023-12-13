'What A Historic Decision It Was,' Paycom Center General Manager Talks Future Of Arena

Chris Semrau, the general manager of the Paycom Center, joined us in the studio to talk about the future of the arena.

Now that the new billion-dollar Thunder Arena has the approval from voters, many are asking what will happen to the Paycom Center.

Semrau said the vote was a very clear message from the community.

“They want an NBA team, and they expect the best in events and entertainment for the next generation,” Semrau said.

As for what the current arena will be used for, he said it depends on where the new one goes.

“There's lots of needs to be determined,” Semrau said. “ There's many, many exciting stages still to come.”

The new arena will affect not only the Thunder but also other entertainment events like concerts. He said a new arena would turn Oklahoma City into an attraction and help better position the city against the whole country.

“We want to be a destination where tours are trying to get to rather than convincing them to come. And we think a new venue will help position us very well in the future,” Semrau said.

Semrau said the Paycom Center Booking Team is constantly working to get new and exciting artists, but it can be difficult, and OKC can be overlooked.

“Trying to position ourselves for consideration is hard when we're not a top 20 market or a new venue,” Semrau said.

He said he is excited because he has seen firsthand how a new facility can transform a community.

“It's going to accelerate continued progress in downtown and really be something that people are going to be looked back on a generation from now and realize what a historic decision it was,” Semrau said.

He said he hopes this helps the economy all over Oklahoma City and makes the city a place people want to visit and the community can enjoy.

“It'll be a major statement nationally that we are a sports and entertainment destination,” Semrau said. “We want the community to continue to support all live event venues, not just Paycom.”

News 9 has been told the design process for the new arena starts next month they are getting busy.

Officials hope to have the arena ready for the Thunder’s 2029 season.



