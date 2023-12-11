2 Dead In NW Oklahoma City Plane Crash

Two people were killed in a plane crash that happened Sunday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, authorities confirmed.

-

Two people were killed in a plane crash that happened Sunday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, authorities confirmed.

One of the two died at the scene, and the other -- the pilot -- died later Sunday at a local hospital.

Here's what happened, according to authorities: A single-engine prop plane took off from Wiley Post Airport and crashed minutes later.

One witness who stopped to help says the plane flew right over his car just seconds before the crash.

Audio captured on live air traffic reveals a conversation between a pilot and air traffic control in the moments leading up to the crash.

"I'm declaring an emergency,” the pilot said, followed by air traffic control offering assistance for an emergency landing.

Joe Safarik was on the ground, driving along North Wilshire Boulevard.

"Like every day I’m driving over there, I see planes landing,” Safarik said. “They're always landing there. It's normal."

But today, he knew something wasn't right.

"The airplane coming over that road was already too low," he said, recalling the moment he witnessed the crash. "He hit his wheel on this concrete pile and then right behind it he went nose down."

Scott Douglas with the Oklahoma City Fire Department said only two people were on board the plane. The pilot was an adult male.

"We tried to ask him some questions, but due to the traumatic scene we're not sure the accuracy of the information he was giving us," Douglas said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have taken over the investigation into what caused the crash.