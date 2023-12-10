Your Vote Counts: Bill Drafting Season And Budget Transparency

In today's Your Vote Counts, Political analyst Scott Mitchell was joined by former members of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, Richard Morrisette and Colby Schwartz, to talk about bill drafting season and budget transparency.

By: News 9

State leaders are beginning to draft bills, and the Senate is discussing its new budget with hopes of more transparency.

