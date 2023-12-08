The OKC Thunder is back in Oklahoma for a short two-game home stand. Head Coach Mark Daigneault says that they want to be a team that grows through the 82 games.

By: News 9

"Want To Be A Team That Grows:" Thunder Head Coach Daigneault On The Team's Improvement Over The Last 10 Games

The Oklahoma City Thunder returned home for a short two-game homestand.

They welcome back a team that Thunder fans are quite familiar with: The Golden State Warriors.

This game was added to the schedule recently since neither team advanced in the new in-season tournament.

The last time the Warriors played here, the game went down to the wire.

The Thunder coaches and staff do an in-depth analysis of where they are at every ten games. "In the last ten games versus the first ten games we improved in a lot of areas and they are marginal but you know our rebounding has improved slightly on both ends of the floor our process of rebounding has really improved We're crashing more on offense. We're blocking out more on defense. Those are data-driven facts. We were faster. This stretch on offense. You know we want to be a team that grows through the 82 games and you know we use every 10-game marker to kind of zoom out and do that," said Thunder Head Coach Mark Daigneault.