Report: OU QB Dillon Gabriel To Visit West Coast School After Entering Transfer Portal

After entering the Transfer Portal on Monday, quarterback Dillon Gabriel reportedly has a trip planned to the West Coast.

By: News On 6, News 9

Gabriel is visiting the Oregon Ducks this weekend. They are the favorite to land the former OU quarterback, according to College Football Senior Writer for ESPN Pete Thamel.

Gabriel spent the past two seasons playing for the Crimson and Cream and has passed for 125 touchdowns in his college career spanning back to UCF.

Gabriel posted on Twitter Monday morning saying that he was grateful for his time at OU, thanking his coaches and the OU fans. Gabriel played two seasons for Oklahoma after transferring from Central Florida in 2021.

"Sooner nation,

The past 2 years here at OU, as a Sooner I have made memories with friends and family that remind me how blessed I am. I have been able to play football for an amazing group of coaches and alongside men who have become my brothers. More than anything I have grown in faith and love. I appreciate and cherish these memories and relationships forever.

My time in the palace was a game-time experience I will never forget. Sooner nation, you held me accountable and I am better for it.

Coach V, my coaches, and the football staff, I am grateful for your care, knowledge, and insight. Most of all, thanks for your faith in me and the opportunity to lead and be a member of OU's team 128 and 129.

Sincerely, Dillon"