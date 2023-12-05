Sooners Set For BIG EAST-BIG 12 Battle Against Providence

Oklahoma hosts Providence for the BIG EAST-Big 12 Battle tonight at 6 p.m.

By: Soonersports.com , OU Athletics

-

No. 19/22 Oklahoma men's basketball hosts Providence on Tuesday, Dec. 5 for the BIG EAST-Big 12 Battle. Tip is at 6:01 p.m. CT inside Lloyd Noble Center. The non-conference contest will air on the Sooner Sports Radio Network (KRXO 107.7 FM The Franchise in Oklahoma City; KTBZ 1430 AM in Tulsa; Varsity Radio App) with Toby Rowland and Kevin Henry announcing and be broadcast by ESPNU with Mark Neely (PxP) and Tim Welsh (analyst) on the call.

FOR THE FANS

University of Oklahoma students can attend all 2023-24 men's basketball games for free. Students will need to show their ID at the lower north entrance at Lloyd Noble Center. Fans can purchase tickets for as low as $5 via soonersports.com/tickets. Fans attending Tuesday's contest are able to take advantage of special $2 concession pricing on select items (small popcorn, 12 oz beer or 16 oz soda).

OPENING TIP

• The Sooners won the only previous meeting against the Friars, earning a 83-74 neutral-site victory in New York City on March 20, 1991. OU has last its four previous BIG EAST-Big 12 Battle games.

• In the first NET ranking (games through 12/3) of the 2023-24 season, Oklahoma is 19th and seventh overall in the Big 12. Nine Big 12 teams are in the top 60. Providence is 61st.

• Oklahoma improved to 7-0 with its victory over UAPB marking the first season since the 2015-16 Final Four campaign that OU remained perfect through the first seven games.

• The Sooners are one of five NCAA DI programs with their football and men's basketball teams in their respective AP Top-25 Polls. OU is joined by Arizona, Texas, Tennessee and James Madison.

• Oklahoma is one of 14 teams that have remained undefeated to start the 2023-24 season. Oklahoma is joined by fellow Big 12 members Baylor, Houston, BYU, Cincinnati and TCU.

LAST TIME OUT

• In Oklahoma's return to McCasland Field House, the Sooners dominated the Golden Lions 107-86 in front of a student attendance record of 3,124. Sophomore Otega Oweh matched his career high with 20 points on 9-for-11 shooting and added four rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks. Redshirt junior John Hugley IV made his first start in the Crimson and Cream and recorded a double-double, finishing with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Junior Jalon Moore recorded a career-best 19 points and added eight rebounds. Junior Javian McCollum scored 15 points and buried four 3-pointers, and senior Le'Tre Darthard added 14 points off the bench.

• The Sooners' 107 points, 40 made field goals and 26 assists are program-best totals in the Porter Moser era. OU topped the 100-point threshold for the first time since it scored 105 points against UTSA on Dec. 3, 2020.

RANKING SUMMARY (12/4)

• Oklahoma ranks in the top 50 nationally in 12 categories. The Sooners are eighth in scoring margin (23.9), 10th in field goal percentage (51.5%), 15th in scoring offense (87.4 PPG), 17th in effective field goal percentage (58.3%), 20th in field goal percentage defense (37.8%), 18th in three-point percentage defense (26.9%), 20th in free throw percentage (78.1%), 23rd in bench points per game (31.4 PPG), 29th in rebound margin (8.4 RPG), 36th in scoring defense (63.6 PPG), 46th in fouls per game (15.0 FPG) and 49th in defensive rebounds per game (28.4 DRPG).

• Sam Godwin is fifth in NCAA DI and first in the Big 12 in offensive rebounds per game (4.5). Otega Oweh is 11th in field goal percentage (68.7%), 47th in steals per game (2.3) and 75th in steals (16). Jalon Moore is 71st in free throw percentage (89.5%). Milos Uzan is 60th in assists per game (5.0) and 67th in assist/turnover ratio (2.7).

NO PLACE LIKE HOME

• Oklahoma holds a 69-25 record at Lloyd Noble Center since 2017. The Sooners have won 82.7% (602-125) of their games at LNC since the building opened in 1975. OU's winning percentage at Lloyd Noble Center is second in the Big 12 only to Kansas' 87.8% at Allen Fieldhouse (848-117).

UP NEXT

Oklahoma travels to Tulsa, Okla., for the third Crimson & Cardinal Classic against Arkansas at BOK Center on Saturday, Dec. 9. The Sooners won the first Classic outing, beating the Razorbacks 88-66. Arkansas evened the neutral-site series with an 88-78 victory in 2022.