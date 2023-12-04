The owners of a popular taco shop in Oklahoma City say they won't let a recent break-in slow down business or deter them.

'You Have To Be Resilient': Oklahoma City Taco Shop Shares Security Footage Of Recent Break-In

Early Saturday morning, the owners of Big Truck Tacos woke up to a call about security alarms going off at their store.

The beloved taco shop is a metro staple.

"We've been around for 14 and a half years, we're going on 15 years," Tiffany Crenshaw, Director of Operations for Big Truck Tacos, said Sunday.

She also says it's never a dull day on the job, and Saturday was no exception.

"Every day is different,” she said. "Yesterday just started with a little bit of spice."

Big Truck Tacos' saw a rocky start Sunday, thanks to a thief smashing their drive-thru window around 3 a.m.

"We were notified from our alarm company that our alarms were sounding," Crenshaw said.

The store's security cameras caught the break-in.

"They were only in our building for about 15 to 20 seconds," Crenshaw said.

In the video provided to News 9, you can see the thief smashing the drawer to the cash register.

Crenshaw says there wasn't any cash inside, so the biggest concern was all the damage.

"They had broken through our drive-thru window,” she said. “They completely shattered that."

But this setback isn't slowing them down one bit.

"Oh, we were not playing around, nope,” Crenshaw said. “That's one thing about the restaurant industry people. You have to be resilient, you have to be adaptable."

And less than a day later, it’s business as usual.

"Everything is completely back to normal, like I said we bounce back," Crenshaw said.

She says they wasted no time and had their window repaired and computer replaced by noon yesterday.

Big Truck Tacos did file a report with Oklahoma City Police, who are currently looking for a suspect.