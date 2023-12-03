Artificial Intelligence Scam To Look Out For This Holiday Season

As Oklahomans do their holiday shopping, scammers are looking for the best victims.

Artificial Intelligence Scams To Look Out For This Holiday Season

Here's how you can avoid being targeted and how to protect your hard-earned money.

Whether it's on your phone or computer, scammers are developing new ways to steal money.

"Consumer scams, especially during the holidays or any Amazon Prime sale period, are truly concerning," said BBB Spokeswoman Celia Surridge.

Some of the top holiday scams include:

social media scams missed package scams fake gift cards fake websites

Now, a new type of scam involving artificial intelligence has emerged.

"With today's technology, scammers can use audio and video effects to mimic a loved one's voice," Surridge said.

Using AI, scammers can clone someone's voice and pretend to be a family member "in trouble," and then request them to send money over the phone.

The trend is now catching the attention of lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

"Over the last two years, fraud has more than doubled across the country," said Rep. Josh Harder.

New data from the FTC shows people lost nearly $9 billion in 2022 to fraud, a 30 percent increase from the previous year.

AI scams are expected to rise this year.

"Technology is advancing rapidly, and we need to ensure our laws can keep pace," Harder said.

He's introduced the Artificial Intelligence Accountability Act, aiming to hold tech companies responsible.

"If the technology they develop is not being abused for criminal activity."

The FBI has shared ways to protect yourself in the meantime:

don't answer calls from unknown numbers if someone claims to be a family member but sounds off, hang up verify with other family members limit personal information on social media never give out personal information over the phone without



