Dr Pepper Syrup Burglary Results In 3 Arrested, Charged With Felonies

The manager of the warehouse told police that supplies had been going missing since May 2023 and he had reported it to police previously. The manager estimated that over $100,000 worth of product had been stolen.

By: News 9

Three people have been charged in connection to a burglary of Dr Pepper syrup from the Keurig Dr Pepper warehouse in Oklahoma City, according to an affidavit from the Oklahoma City Police.

Jimmy Lee Robinson III has been charged with second-degree burglary and embezzlement. Duc Tan Nguyen has been charged with receiving, possessing or concealing stolen property. Hector Archila-Rodas has been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony.

A person was seen climbing over the fence of the Keurig Dr Pepper warehouse in Oklahoma City, according to an affidavit. Police arrested Robinson and located his phone and a remote used to operate the parking lot gate, the affidavit claims.

The main product that had been missing was Dr Pepper five gallon bag in a box, each box worth $98, with 40 boxes to a pallet, according to the affidavit. The manager said that they had been placing GPS trackers in the boxes.

According to the affidavit, Robinson admitted to stealing the boxes. Robinson, according to the affidavit, had worked at the warehouse and estimated he stole 10 pallets while he was working there and two to three pallets every few weeks after he quit. Ten pallets is around $39,200 worth of product.

Police used Robinson’s phone and statement to confirm, according to the affidavit, that Nguyen had been meeting Robinson and buying the stolen boxes. They also determined that Archila-Rodas was involved in these exchanges.

The address shown by the GPS trackers in the boxes match the address of the gas station where Robinson and Nguyen met, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit says that Nguyen would pay Robinson $50 per box delivered.