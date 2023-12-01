Canadian County Sheriff Dashcam Shows Calumet Police Officer’s Effort To Stop High-Speed Chase

Dash camera video reveals moments of the high-speed chase that ended in an officer ramming into the driver in El Reno.

-

The Canadian County Sheriff’s Office released a dramatic dash cam video from Monday night’s high-speed chase in El Reno. News 9 heard from a Calumet officer who was injured after he rammed into the driver. The officer’s actions likely saved lives.

Every story has a beginning – a middle – and an end. A story’s resolution depends on the actions of its characters. This Canadian County story resulted in suspect Jimmie Don Dunham ending up behind bars at the Canadian County Jail.

On Monday, deputies chased Dunham through multiple counties before deputies made their tactical maneuvers. The suspect led officers for 60 miles -- starting in Guthrie and ending up just a few miles outside of El Reno.

During the Monday night pursuit, where speeds reached north of 120 miles per hour, the pursuit injured a Calumet Police officer after he stopped Dunham’s car in its tracks. Major Jerry Goodwin's 38 years of experience shifted into gear. “It was getting very serious very chaotic,” said Goodwin, in an interview with News 9 on Wednesday. “I knew it had to stop.”

Goodwin said what he did: “At that point, I rammed him,” Goodwin said.

Now, the Canadian County Sheriff's Office dashcam video proves those words. “It's just instinctive, you're a protector, you protect the people,” Goodwin said.

On Monday, while officers arrested Dunham for eluding a police officer – deputies tended to the man who capped off this night with a bang. “There were a lot of people there,” Goodwin said. “They took good care of me.”

Goodwin’s decision brought this story to a close -- and ended the risk to other people who drive home on this busy Oklahoma road. "I’d do it again,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin is recovering from a concussion at home.

