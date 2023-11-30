Movie Man: Godzilla, Silent Night & The Shift

News 9's DIno Lalli goes over the newest movies coming to theaters.

By: News 9

Silent Night:

Silent Night is a brutal tale of vengeance. Joel Kinnaman portrays a grieving and haunted father who sees his little boy killed in the crossfire between two gangs. This takes place on Christmas Eve. Amid his recovery from a wound that took his voice, he embarks on a rigorous training routine with the sole purpose of exacting revenge for the loss of his son. Now this film is quite unusual in that there is no dialogue. While I am a fan of John Woo films, this one just left me feeling empty. I don’t feel anything worked all that well and yes it’s extremely violent. Deep down I have a feeling the producers, who by the way produced all the John Wick movies certainly didn’t want the audience to take this too seriously. Still, I cannot recommend this one at all.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yBnTqn0lBDA

Godzilla Minus One:

The gigantic lizard sometimes known as Godzilla is back. The movie is set in Japan, post-World War 2. And from the looks of things, Godzilla is still not in a good mood. Godzilla Minus One is rated PG-13. Take sot

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r7DqccP1Q_4

The Shift:

In the movie called The Shift, we follow a character named Kevin. He encounters an enigmatic foe called the benefactor. After turning down the benefactor’s tempting offer of riches and power, Kevin finds himself transported to a parallel totalitarian state where he must navigate endless worlds and make hard decisions in his quest to reunite with the woman he loves. The shift has been described as a sci-fi story of faith that takes its cues from the book of Job. The movie stars Neal McDonough, Elizabeth Tabish, and Sean Astin.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HxPsTggfdsg