Movie Man: Godzilla, Silent Night & The Shift

Thursday, November 30th 2023, 5:09 pm
Silent Night:
Silent Night is a brutal tale of vengeance. Joel Kinnaman portrays a grieving and haunted father who sees his little boy killed in the crossfire between two gangs. This takes place on Christmas Eve. Amid his recovery from a wound that took his voice, he embarks on a rigorous training routine with the sole purpose of exacting revenge for the loss of his son. Now this film is quite unusual in that there is no dialogue. While I am a fan of John Woo films, this one just left me feeling empty. I don’t feel anything worked all that well and yes it’s extremely violent. Deep down I have a feeling the producers, who by the way produced all the John Wick movies certainly didn’t want the audience to take this too seriously. Still, I cannot recommend this one at all.
Godzilla Minus One:
The gigantic lizard sometimes known as Godzilla is back. The movie is set in Japan, post-World War 2. And from the looks of things, Godzilla is still not in a good mood. Godzilla Minus One is rated PG-13. Take sot
The Shift:
In the movie called The Shift, we follow a character named Kevin. He encounters an enigmatic foe called the benefactor. After turning down the benefactor’s tempting offer of riches and power, Kevin finds himself transported to a parallel totalitarian state where he must navigate endless worlds and make hard decisions in his quest to reunite with the woman he loves. The shift has been described as a sci-fi story of faith that takes its cues from the book of Job. The movie stars Neal McDonough, Elizabeth Tabish, and Sean Astin.
