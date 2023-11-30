Who Can Vote In The Arena Election: Ward Map Available

Thursday, November 30th 2023, 2:44 pm
Voters will decide whether or not Oklahoma City will get a new arena funded by taxes on December 12. The city’s boundaries can be confusing and often end in odd places.
To find out if you’re eligible to vote, click on the Ward Map here.
