Oklahoma Mother And Child Found Dead In House Fire

Noble County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a mother and child were found dead in a house fire, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

By: News 9

The Noble County Sheriff confirmed that in what seemed to have started as an electrical fire, a Frontier Elementary student and mother were found dead in a house fire Wednesday morning.

Sherriffs state that the official cause is still under investigation.

Frontier Public Schools released a statement, sharing on social media:

"I am very saddened to inform you that early this morning one of our Frontier Elementary students and her mother passed away in a tragic house fire. Our Frontier staff and students have been informed about this terrible tragedy. We have an outside counseling agency on site, as well as our school counselors available to any student or staff member that may need assistance. Please keep this family in your thoughts and prayers."