Oklahoma City Business Focuses On Community Health & Wellness

Oklahoma City’s Sailor and the Dock offers healthy food options and an aerial fitness studio.

News 9’s Jordan Ryan talked with Hamid Pezeshkian the owner of Sailor and the Dock about the wellness culture his business is built on.

“So we have 10 different concepts here, each on a different aspect of wellness. From wellness for the body, you know from healthy foods, like you mentioned and wellness classes, to wellness for the mind books that help to expand your worldview to, you know, wellness for the planet. You know plants that help us breathe clean air to non toxic, sustainable materials that you can use on a day to day basis and your lifestyle to have a healthy lifestyle and that's what we want to bring to the Oklahoma City community,” Pezeshkian said.

One unique thing they offer at Sailor and the Dock is elderberry mocktails.

“We have mocktails that are made from fresh, non-alcoholic ingredients. There's like fresh juices and whatnot, and we're working with a local producer of elderberry. We love working with local and sustainable producers and the elderberry producer locally is organic, Pezeshkian said. “Elderberries are naturally high in antioxidants so they help you not get sick during the season.”

They are also opening a fitness studio soon.

“They're going to have classes starting in January,” Pezeshkian said. “But they're going to have classes for aerial, pole dancing and different variety of classes that they can sign up here.”

If you are looking for a local place to shop, they have great local vendors. The next Holiday Pop-up is on Dec 22nd to help you with your last-minute holiday shopping needs. Mark your calendars for the Dec 22nd holiday market.

For more information on Sailor and the Dock, visit their website sailorandthedock.com.