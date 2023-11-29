Standoff Reported In NE OKC After Report Of Shots Fired

Police are involved in a standoff after reports of shots fired in northeast Oklahoma City.

Tuesday, November 28th 2023, 9:05 pm

By: News 9


Police are involved in a stand-off situation with a man who fired shots in northeast Oklahoma City, OCPD confirmed.

Oklahoma City Police confirm the man is held up in a trailer house behind the Oxford Inn at this time, near North Lincoln Boulevard and Northeast 50th Street.

Police did say that a gun was found near the scene.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
