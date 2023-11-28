Thunder Play Timberwolves In Minnesota Tuesday

News 9’s Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee says this is their toughest game this season, to date.

A showdown Tuesday night in Minnesota between the Thunder and the Timberwolves. The Thunder have won four straight games on the road.

This is not just any game for Chet Holmgren, he's a Minnesota native. He played high school basketball about 5 miles from the Target Center and all he could do was watch last season with the foot injury. But he's making up for lost time, he's scored 30 or more in two of his last three games, and finally gets to play professionally in his hometown.

Last year’s Target Center games were rough at times. The Thunder opened the season in Minnesota last year, and Jalen Williams had to leave the game early after getting hit in the face. The season also ended in the play-in tournament, where SGA got a swollen eye, and the Thunder lost by 25.

This time, they have Chet Holmgren to battle the best in the west.