OKC Thunder Are On The Road At Minnesota, SGA Leads The League In Steals

Ahead of their road game at Minnesota, Head Coach Mark Daigneult credits Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his teammates for his success.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Thunder are on the road tomorrow at Minnesota. Remarkably, OKC is currently second in the West. The Timberwolves are one better, at the top the standings.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the league in steals, and 4th in scoring - a 30.4 average.

The head coach credits Shai, and his teammates, “Mostly steals are off-ball and so it's hard to give him all the credit because we also have point-of-attack guys. They're taking on matchups that he could probably handle but he doesn't have to with our team. It's kind of a shout out to Lu [Dort]... and [Cason] Wallace when he's out there because those guys are handling the heavy on ball guys,” said Head Coach Mark Daigneault.