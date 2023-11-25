Officer Injured After Motorcycle Accident In OKC

Friday, November 24th 2023, 7:51 pm
Oklahoma City Police responded to a reported accident involving an officer motorcycle unit in Oklahoma City.
This was a motorcycle Police unit who was directing traffic for the concert when a car made a traffic violation in front of him, police confirmed.
Oklahoma City Police say the officer lost control of his bike hitting a curb, and a parked unoccupied car after he went to make contact with the violator.
The officer was transported to OU Health with a very minor injury, police stated.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
