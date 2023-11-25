Officer Injured After Motorcycle Accident In OKC

An Oklahoma City Police officer was injured after an accident in Oklahoma City Friday night. The officer was transported to a local hospital with a minor injury.

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Police responded to a reported accident involving an officer motorcycle unit in Oklahoma City.

This was a motorcycle Police unit who was directing traffic for the concert when a car made a traffic violation in front of him, police confirmed.

Oklahoma City Police say the officer lost control of his bike hitting a curb, and a parked unoccupied car after he went to make contact with the violator.

The officer was transported to OU Health with a very minor injury, police stated.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.