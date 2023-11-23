Spreading Holiday Cheer: Edmond Police Officers Hand Out Random Gifts

Through a generous donation from some Edmond residents, officers hit the streets spreading random holiday cheer.

-

Getting stopped by a police officer can be a scary experience, but today the Edmond police department isn’t giving out tickets, they are giving out holiday cheer.

“We’re human beings too, but we are also trying to help the public. We’re not always there to enforce the rules like we do, we are also there to help,” said Sergeant Randy Payne with the Edmond Police Department.

“We want to help by providing somebody with some money to be able to help with gas or groceries this holiday season,” said Payne.

So as people in Edmond went about their normal activities, they were greeted by some of Edmond’s finest.

“Can I bless you guys with some gift cards, a $100 and $50 gift cards to help out with the Thanksgiving season, gas money, food, whatever?” said Payne.

For recipients like Danny Day the gift came right on time.

“My son had to move back in, and then another friend had to move in. But right now it’s Thanksgiving and you have to feed everybody,” said gift card recipient Danny Day.

The Maxwell family were picking some last-minute items from Crest.

“We have everything we need for the holidays, but it will definitely help with gas when we travel,” said gift card recipient Logan Maxwell.

The card is a surprise that they can only describe as a blessing.

“Something God gave us, and I guess He felt like we needed it,” said Maxwell.

Even without knowing what was going on, some shoppers were excited just to see police officers.

“Doing something good, I would like to give you a gift card to help pay for some of your groceries for Thanksgiving, if that’s ok?” said Payne.

With hugs of gratitude that sisters Malkia Brown and Tameca Thomas realize almost didn’t happen.

“It was so unexpected, I wasn’t even going to come to this location, but I said let me just go over here, and I got blessed,” said Thomas.

For the sisters, when you receive a blessing, there is no time like the present to use it.

“We’re about to go use it now, right now,” said Thomas.

Edmond police officers will randomly be out with acts of kindness throughout the holiday season, so when you see them, it may not be because you did something wrong.



