Week 13 College Playoff Rankings Announced

OU jumped up one spot to #13 after their win against BYU, and OSU moved three spots to #20 after week 13 College Football Playoff rankings were announced Tuesday.

By: News 9

The week 13 College football playoff rankings were announced earlier tonight.

Big move in the top 4, Washington jumped Florida State and is now in the playoff picture. There are no other changes in the top 10.

OU moved up one spot to 13 after their win over BYU.

Oklahoma State is now at number 20 overall, a three-spot jump.

Cowboys sit just one win, plus a little help, away from the Big 12 championship game.