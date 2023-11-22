Enid Leaders Table Censure Measure Against Commissioner With Alleged White Supremacist Ties

The board voted on whether to censure Commissioner Judd Blevins, who allegedly has ties to white supremacist groups. However, the issue was voted to be tabled for now.

The Enid Board of Commissioners considered publicly denouncing one of its own commissioners. The board voted on whether to censure Commissioner Judd Blevins. However, after hours of public discussion, the board unanimously voted to table the measure.

According to the Enid Social Justice Committee, Blevins allegedly had previous ties to white supremacist groups. The ESJC is taking steps to launch a recall election. ESJC Vice Chair Father James Neal wants accountability from his city leaders. “City leadership has been silent on this up until now,” Neal said.

Neal said he hoped the city would send a message on Tuesday night. “That hate has no home here,” Neal said. “And to make it clear to marginalized groups that this is a community that embraces them.”

Tuesday night’s Board of Commissioners meeting featured a lot of words and debate about Commissioner Blevins.

“What this man has done in the past -- it’s in the past,” said Commissioner Derwin Norwood. “He will not and has not apologized,” said Kristi Balden, chair of the Enid Social Justice Committee.

Photos shown at a previous meeting show Blevins allegedly attending a white supremacist rally in 2017. “All of us have said foolish things in our lives that we regret,” said Blevins, at Tuesday night’s council meeting.”

The board considered a motion to censure Blevins or publicly denounce his past behavior. “We also gave him dozens of opportunities to apologize for being part of that group,” Balden said.

Commissioner Scott Orr argued a censure could cripple the reelection process. “I am not against this resolution,” Orr said. “I’m against the timing.”

Norwood forgave Blevins during the meeting. “I forgive you,” said Norwood, as he gave Blevins a hug.

The board cannot remove the commissioner. The chair of the ESJC, Kristi Balden, helped collect the 234

signatures needed to start the recall election process. Another election will let voters decide if Blevins fits the seat he holds amongst Enid city leadership. “We thought they should have that opportunity,” Balden said.

While the censure is tabled for now, the city could expect a recall election for Blevin's position as early as February.

