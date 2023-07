AG Drummond Looking Into Potential Manipulation Of Utility Bill Prices Due To Impact Of 2021 Ice Storm

Many Oklahoma families are paying the price for high utility bills from the 2021 winter storm and likely will for decades to come.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond is looking into who's to blame for possibly manipulating prices.

Our Capitol reporter Haley Weger has the breakdown on Drummond’s latest step in the investigation.

Related Stories: