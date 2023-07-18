Sunset Amphitheater Coming To OKC In 2025

-

Exciting news for Oklahoma City, a new 12,000 seat live music venue could be coming in 2025.

It will be called The Sunset Amphitheater. Right now, an empty field is what sits just off of I-40 and the Kilpatrick Turnpike, but by 2025 it could be a hub for live music in Oklahoma City.

"It's going to open that community up to all sorts of wonderful things," said Carol Coury Hefner, owner, and agent for the Mustang Creek Crossing Development—the group responsible for the new venue. "It's going to be very high end and beautiful and the acts that they bring in are quality. I mean these are going to be very high-profile performers that come into this amphitheater."

She says the plan is to break ground in early 2024 and be up and running by summer 2025.

The project has to be approved by the city council, but as it moves forward, Hefner wants to ease neighbors' concerns about noise.

"This amphitheater will be positioned in such a way that the noise will be directed away from all of that,” she said. “It will be going north toward I-40. They will have little to none over in the residential areas."

The venue is also located directly behind Mustang Public Schools, but Superintendent Charles Bradley appears on board in a statement he gave to News 9:

"This is still very new, but we look forward to seeing what opportunities this might bring to our community.

We are excited to see all of the wonderful possibilities, businesses, and venues that will come as Mustang Schools and west OKC continues to grow."

Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell also chimed in with the following in a statement:

“I am thrilled about the partnership between Notes Live and Mustang Creek Crossing in bringing The Sunset Amphitheater to our great state. This state-of-the-art venue will not only enhance our entertainment landscape but will also serve as a catalyst for economic growth and tourism. With its capacity to host the largest touring acts in the country, The Sunset will draw music enthusiasts from far and wide. Oklahoma's allure as a premier entertainment destination is growing stronger, and the Sunset Amphitheater will be a testament to our commitment to providing unforgettable moments for residents and visitors alike.”

Hefner says they are prepared to work with the community as this project moves forward.

"We know our responsibility and we intend to honor that and make sure that they are extremely happy with the outcomes that we bring in and the things that we do within our development," she said.

Carol Hefner will be on News 9 This Morning Wednesday to talk more about the Sunset Amphitheater.