Pursuit Leading To Standoff At NW Oklahoma City Home Ends Peacefully With Man In Custody

A man is in custody after an early-morning pursuit that ended in a standoff at a NW Oklahoma City home on Sunday.

The suspect barricaded himself inside his parents' home near NW 32nd and Villa after pointing a gun at a deputy, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Tommie Johnson with OCSO said law enforcement officers were able to bring the suspect into custody with no shots fired.

“A peaceful end to this, that's the first thing we want to do," said Sheriff Johnson.

The sheriff's office, highway patrol and local police responded to the home, Johnson said.

"We understand that we're pulling from the same rope and that is to keep Oklahoma County and the state of Oklahoma safe," he said.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's office and their tactical team were in place Sunday morning, with help from Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Oklahoma City Police Department.

But Sheriff Johnson says it all started as a traffic stop around 7 a.m.

"Our deputies put on their emergency lights to try and pull over this individual, this suspect, and then he fled the scene,” he said.

The suspect headed somewhere familiar, his parents’ home on NW 32nd Street, where he then bailed from the vehicle.

"My deputies tried to pursue him on foot. He runs into the house and they go in after him. He then presented a firearm and pointed it at one of our deputies," Sheriff Johnson said.

He says their next goal was an open line of communication.

"They were able to get communication with him by throwing in the throw phone," he explained.

Negotiators' pleas to the suspect could be heard throughout the neighborhood.

“They stayed in constant communication with him," Sheriff Johnson said.

Ultimately, the suspect surrendered himself.

"They were able to get him to come out,” Sheriff Johnson said. "No one was hurt. No one on the law enforcement side and the suspect was also OK and safe as well."

This is the ideal outcome, according to Sheriff Johnson.

"We want every situation to end like this," he said.