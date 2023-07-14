Police Identify 40-Year-Old Victim In Deadly Shooting At Ponca City Apartment Complex

By: News 9

-

Police have identified the 40-year-old man killed in a shooting that happened Thursday at an apartment complex in Ponca City.

The Ponca City Police Department said they responded to the scene near West Hartford Avenue and North Union Street.

Police said they found Andrew Lee Barton, 40, with a gunshot wound in his chest.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests have been made in connection to this incident, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with any information in connection to the shooting is asked to contact the Ponca City Police Department at 580-767-0370.